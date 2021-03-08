Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

64,497 KM

Details Description Features

$16,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

Contact Seller
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE LTD AWD| CLN CRFX| BU CAM | ROOF| BT|64K| TINTS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE LTD AWD| CLN CRFX| BU CAM | ROOF| BT|64K| TINTS

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

  1. 6681392
  2. 6681392
  3. 6681392
  4. 6681392
  5. 6681392
  6. 6681392
  7. 6681392
  8. 6681392
  9. 6681392
  10. 6681392
  11. 6681392
  12. 6681392
  13. 6681392
  14. 6681392
  15. 6681392
  16. 6681392
  17. 6681392
  18. 6681392
  19. 6681392
  20. 6681392
  21. 6681392
  22. 6681392
  23. 6681392
  24. 6681392
  25. 6681392
  26. 6681392
  27. 6681392
  28. 6681392
  29. 6681392
  30. 6681392
  31. 6681392
  32. 6681392
  33. 6681392
  34. 6681392
  35. 6681392
  36. 6681392
  37. 6681392
  38. 6681392
Contact Seller

$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

64,497KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6681392
  • Stock #: P14155
  • VIN: JA32V2FW9HU601721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P14155
  • Mileage 64,497 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this newly added, accident free 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer SE Limited Edition. Powered by a 2.4 L 4 cylinder engine, putting power to the AWD drivetrain via a smooth CVT transmission. Comes with features like a comfortable cloth interior, heated front seats, back up camera and sensors, power sunroof, Bluetooth, steering wheel paddle shifts, steering wheel audio controls, cruise control, climate control, differential lock, power windows, mirrors and locks, WeatherTech floor mats, alloy rims and much more. With 64,497 km. Call today to book your appointment. Georgetown Kia' s ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction., stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2020 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2020 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory!! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Backup Sensor
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2018 Mazda CX-5 GS
 59,676 KM
$20,795 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Forte5 HATC...
 131,650 KM
$7,888 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Flex SEL |...
 121,176 KM
$15,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

Call Dealer

905-877-XXXX

(click to show)

905-877-7818

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory