The Humberview Group
855-795-6668
2017 Nissan Altima
Sedan 2.5 SL CVT
Location
10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7
127,833KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8672846
- Stock #: 17-40399T
- VIN: 1N4AL3AP5HN340399
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 127,833 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
AutoPark Georgetown
10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7