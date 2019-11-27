Menu
2017 RAM 1500

Laramie| TOW PKG | LEATHER|ROOF|NAV|BU CAM|DIESEL

Car Nation Canada

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

905-877-7818

$37,950

  34,795KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 4345689
  Stock #: P12812
  VIN: 1C6RR7NM3HS879678
Black
Black
Pickup Truck
Gasoline
4-Wheel Drive
Automatic
8-cylinder
4-door

The incredible Ram, loaded, low km- what more could you want? Take a look at this 2017 Dodge Ram Hemi Laramie. Powered by Ram's great Hemi V8 pushing power towards the 4x4 through an automatic transmission. This great Ram is LOADED, packed with features like remote start, keyless entry, push-button start, bed liner, back up sensor, back up camera, navigation, sunroof, plush heated and ventilated memory powered leather seats, heated steering, steering wheel audio controls and much more! This great truck is here looking beautiful in black, with only 34k Km! Call now to book your test drive and save $200 with our booking bonus before it's too late!

  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • remote start
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • VENTILATED SEATS
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
  • Alloy Wheels
  • tinted windows
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
  • Crew Cab
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

905-877-7818

1-888-234-7906

Send A Message