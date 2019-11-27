The incredible Ram, loaded, low km- what more could you want? Take a look at this 2017 Dodge Ram Hemi Laramie. Powered by Ram's great Hemi V8 pushing power towards the 4x4 through an automatic transmission. This great Ram is LOADED, packed with features like remote start, keyless entry, push-button start, bed liner, back up sensor, back up camera, navigation, sunroof, plush heated and ventilated memory powered leather seats, heated steering, steering wheel audio controls and much more! This great truck is here looking beautiful in black, with only 34k Km! Call now to book your test drive and save $200 with our booking bonus before it's too late!