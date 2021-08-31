$32,950 + taxes & licensing 1 0 0 , 7 5 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8002221

8002221 Stock #: P14709A

P14709A VIN: 3C6RR7KTXHG728551

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P14709A

Mileage 100,756 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Tonneau Cover Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features 4th Door Cloth Interior Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.