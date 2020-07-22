Menu
2017 Toyota Camry

69,075 KM

$18,950

+ tax & licensing
$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

2017 Toyota Camry

2017 Toyota Camry

LE | ONLY 69K KMS | AUTO | BLUETOOTH | BU CAM

2017 Toyota Camry

LE | ONLY 69K KMS | AUTO | BLUETOOTH | BU CAM

Location

Car Nation Canada

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

905-877-7818

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

69,075KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5465579
  • Stock #: DR695
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK1HU272451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DR695
  • Mileage 69,075 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a sedan that is known for incredible comfort, reliability and longevity- this is our 2017 Toyota Camry LE. Powered by a 2.5L 4 cylinder engine pushing power towards the front wheels through a 6 speed automatic transmission. This Camry is a great vehicle with great features such as back up camera, USB & AUX, phone connectivity, steering wheel controls and much more! This is a great deal on a car that will last you YEARS while giving you constant ease of mind- call now to book your test drive. Former Daily Rental. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2020 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2020 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Front Wheel Drive
Cup Holder
Backup Sensor
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

