2017 Toyota Corolla

68,330 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-618-3691

2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

LE

2017 Toyota Corolla

LE

The Humberview Group

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

877-618-3691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

68,330KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8811221
  Stock #: 17-92577GL
  VIN: 2T1BURHE4HC892577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17-92577GL
  • Mileage 68,330 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Georgetown Toyota

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

877-618-3691

