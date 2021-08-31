Menu
2017 Toyota Highlander

133,498 KM

Details Description Features

$35,950

+ tax & licensing
$35,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

2017 Toyota Highlander

2017 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED AWD | 7 PASS | PANO ROOF | NAV | HTD SEATS

2017 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED AWD | 7 PASS | PANO ROOF | NAV | HTD SEATS

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

$35,950

+ taxes & licensing

133,498KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8002209
  Stock #: P14860
  VIN: 5TDDZRFH4HS412665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Toasted Walnut Pearl
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P14860
  • Mileage 133,498 KM

Vehicle Description

This is Toyota's most equipped 7 passenger SUV. Fresh in is this 2017 Toyota Highlander Limited. Powered by a 3.5 L V6 cylinder engine, putting power to all wheels via an 8 speed automatic transmission. Comes with features like 3 rows of plush leather interior, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, memory powered driver seat, panoramic sunroof, navigation, back up camera, Bluetooth, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, rear climate control, power lift gate, steering wheel audio controls, power windows, locks and mirrors, push button start, rear folding seats, safety features like lane departure warning, forward collision warning, dynamic drive modes, differential lock, down hill assist, tinted windows, alloy rims and much more. With 133,498 km. Call today to book your appointment. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2021 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Trip Odometer
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Analog Gauges

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

