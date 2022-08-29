$22,994+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-795-6668
2017 Volkswagen Golf
Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Comfortline 1.8T Comfortline 6sp at w/Tip
Location
The Humberview Group
10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7
855-795-6668
$22,994
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9158800
- Stock #: 17-31593AR
- VIN: 3VW017AU3HM531593
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 17-31593AR
- Mileage 87,183 KM
Vehicle Description
You can now enter the fast lane zone with this 2017 Volkswagen golf Sportwagen 1.8T Comfortline that will make your pulse race as you take command of the steering wheel. Perfected in a Pure White exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 17-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a turbocharged 1.8L inline-four engine paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission layered with Volkswagen 4Motion system (AWD). Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, backup camera, steering wheel-mounted controls, heated front seats, dual climate control, A/C, push-button start, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, CD player, power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors and so much more. Hurry in and experience this 2017 Volkswagen golf Sportwagen 1.8T Comfortline for yourself! To book a test drive, call 1-877-564-9109, or visit AutoPark Georgetown, at 10 Todd Rd. Georgetown, ON. AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. www.autopark.ca. The four pillars of AutoPark are:1) One of Ontario’s largest used car dealer networks2) Low no haggle Pricing,3) 7 day exchange policy,4) No charge job loss protection.AutoPark Georgetown serves Georgetown, Acton, Milton, and the Halton Hills region. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Carfax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! The Humberview Group, 20 stores, 17 brands, 5000 vehicles, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends. [Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.