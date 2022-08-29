Menu
2017 Volkswagen Golf

87,183 KM

Details

$22,994

+ tax & licensing
$22,994

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

855-795-6668

2017 Volkswagen Golf

2017 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Comfortline 1.8T Comfortline 6sp at w/Tip

2017 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Comfortline 1.8T Comfortline 6sp at w/Tip

Location

The Humberview Group

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

855-795-6668

$22,994

+ taxes & licensing

87,183KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9158800
  Stock #: 17-31593AR
  VIN: 3VW017AU3HM531593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17-31593AR
  • Mileage 87,183 KM

Vehicle Description

You can now enter the fast lane zone with this 2017 Volkswagen golf Sportwagen 1.8T Comfortline that will make your pulse race as you take command of the steering wheel. Perfected in a Pure White exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 17-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a turbocharged 1.8L inline-four engine paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission layered with Volkswagen 4Motion system (AWD). Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, backup camera, steering wheel-mounted controls, heated front seats, dual climate control, A/C, push-button start, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, CD player, power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors and so much more. Hurry in and experience this 2017 Volkswagen golf Sportwagen 1.8T Comfortline for yourself! To book a test drive, call 1-877-564-9109, or visit AutoPark Georgetown, at 10 Todd Rd. Georgetown, ON. AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. www.autopark.ca. The four pillars of AutoPark are:1) One of Ontario’s largest used car dealer networks2) Low no haggle Pricing,3) 7 day exchange policy,4) No charge job loss protection.AutoPark Georgetown serves Georgetown, Acton, Milton, and the Halton Hills region. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Carfax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! The Humberview Group, 20 stores, 17 brands, 5000 vehicles, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends. [Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Georgetown

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

