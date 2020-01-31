Menu
2017 Volkswagen Passat

1.8 TSI Trendline+ | BACK UP CAM | ONLY 26,607KM

2017 Volkswagen Passat

1.8 TSI Trendline+ | BACK UP CAM | ONLY 26,607KM

Car Nation Canada

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

905-877-7818

$17,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 26,607KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4669353
  • Stock #: P13169
  • VIN: 1VWAT7A32HC031755
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
A great feature packed sedan from an incredibly reliable manufacturer, this 2017 Passat is a beauty! Powered by a 1.8L 4 cylinder pushing power towards the front wheels through an automatic transmission. This Passat is loaded with great options such as dual climate control, power options, back up camera, AUX in, and Bluetooth and MUCH much more! This great sedan will not sit for long, with only 26k KM and in such great condition, with all of the features you look for- call now!

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Digital clock
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Seating
  • Reclining Seats
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

