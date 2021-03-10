2018 Audi Q5

$37,950 + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 4 0 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 6720398

Stock #: P14185

P14185 VIN: WA1BNAFY4J2143367

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P14185

Mileage 35,404 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Panoramic Sunroof Additional Features Backup Sensor Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.