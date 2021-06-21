2018 Audi Q5

$41,950 + taxes & licensing 4 0 , 6 2 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7388075

7388075 Stock #: TL22001A

TL22001A VIN: WA1FNAFYXJ2234905

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # TL22001A

Mileage 40,627 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Dual Climate Control Climate Control Interior Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Panoramic Sunroof Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.