2018 Audi S5

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 9 7 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9318472

9318472 Stock #: 18-03282T

18-03282T VIN: WAUC4CF53JA103282

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 87,974 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.