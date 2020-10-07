Menu
2018 BMW 3 Series

44,084 KM

$30,950

+ tax & licensing
$30,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

2018 BMW 3 Series

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive Sedan

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive Sedan

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

$30,950

+ taxes & licensing

44,084KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6165546
  • Stock #: P13880
  • VIN: WBA8D9C51JA614647

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P13880
  • Mileage 44,084 KM

Vehicle Description

A sharp, well designed, low km German sedan with executive styling, reliability and luxurious features- this is our accident free 2018 BMW 330i xDrive! Powered by a great 2.0L 4 cylinder pushing power towards the xDrive AWD system through a great 8 speed automatic transmission. This great BMW 3 series is loaded with features such as premium heated leather powered memory seats, back up camera, sensors, navigation, sunroof, dual-climate control, multiple drive modes and much more! With 44,084 km. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory!! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Anti-Theft
Navigation System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

