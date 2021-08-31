Menu
2018 BMW X3

43,273 KM

$52,950

+ tax & licensing
$52,950

+ taxes & licensing

M40i | 43K | 1 OWNR| CLN CRFX| PANO ROOF| HUD| NAV

43,273KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8051191
  Stock #: P14888
  VIN: 5UXTS3C52J0Y98715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,273 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this stunning, loaded, one owner, accident free 2021 BMW X3 m40i. When it comes to a thrilling driving experience and luxurious features BMW has proven to be one of the best year after year and this is all well represented in one of their flagship SUV's. This X3 is powered by a 3.0 L V6 cylinder turbocharged engine, putting 382 horsepower to all wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. This model comes with great features such as a plush black leather with blue stitching interior, heated front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, memory driver's seat, panoramic sunroof, navigation, back up camera and 360 degree sensors, steering wheel audio controls, steering wheel paddle shifts, Bluetooth, cruise control, hands free power lift gate, dynamic drive modes, this M sport package makes dynamic dampers available and comes with black trim, aero add-ons, M Sport brakes, and shadow line trim, M Sport brakes, 21" M alloy rims, adaptive M suspension, variable sport steering and performance control to elevate the driving experience, special M leather steering wheel, this Premium Package Enhanced adds rear sunshades, rear seat heating, galvanic-look controls, head-up display, a functional storage compartment organizer, and lumbar support, tinted windows and so much more. With only 43,273 km. So, if you are looking to experience what owning a BMW SUV is all about then call today. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2021 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Cup Holder
Backup Sensor
Power Lift Gates
Analog Gauges

