2018 BMW X5

39,472 KM

$52,950

+ tax & licensing
$52,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

2018 BMW X5

2018 BMW X5

xDrive40e | CLN CRFX | LTHR | NAV | PANO ROOF |39K

2018 BMW X5

xDrive40e | CLN CRFX | LTHR | NAV | PANO ROOF |39K

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

$52,950

+ taxes & licensing

39,472KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6806174
  • Stock #: P14221
  • VIN: 5UXKT0C57J0W03230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P14221
  • Mileage 39,472 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this beautiful, accident free 2018 BMW X5 xDrive40e. Powered by a 2.0L turbo four-cylinder and electric motor, putting power to all wheels via an 8 speed automatic transmission. The 40e is notable for its promise of 28 km of driving range on a fully-charged battery. Comes loaded with features like a plush leather interior, memory powered driver seat, heated front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, back up camera and 360 degree sensors, panoramic sunroof, Bluetooth, push button start, steering wheel audio controls, steering wheel paddle shifts, power lift gate, sport and comfort modes, Edrive, downhill assist, tinted windows, alloy rims and much more. With 39,472 km.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Panoramic Sunroof
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

