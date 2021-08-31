Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Traverse

71,762 KM

Details Description Features

$34,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Traverse

2018 Chevrolet Traverse

LS AWD | 8 PASS | 71K | BU CAM | TINTS | ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Traverse

LS AWD | 8 PASS | 71K | BU CAM | TINTS | ALLOYS

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

  1. 7850400
  2. 7850400
  3. 7850400
  4. 7850400
  5. 7850400
  6. 7850400
  7. 7850400
  8. 7850400
  9. 7850400
  10. 7850400
  11. 7850400
  12. 7850400
  13. 7850400
  14. 7850400
  15. 7850400
  16. 7850400
  17. 7850400
  18. 7850400
  19. 7850400
  20. 7850400
  21. 7850400
  22. 7850400
  23. 7850400
  24. 7850400
  25. 7850400
  26. 7850400
  27. 7850400
  28. 7850400
  29. 7850400
  30. 7850400
  31. 7850400
  32. 7850400
  33. 7850400
  34. 7850400
  35. 7850400
  36. 7850400
  37. 7850400
Contact Seller

$34,950

+ taxes & licensing

71,762KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7850400
  • Stock #: P14771
  • VIN: 1GNEVFKW4JJ193008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,762 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this newly added 2018 Chevrolet Traverse LS. Powered by 3.6 L V6 cylinder engine, putting power to all wheels via a 9 speed automatic transmission. Comes loaded with features like 3 rows of comfortable cloth interior, back up camera, Bluetooth, cruise control, push button start, dual climate control, rear climate control, folding rear seats, power windows, locks and mirrors, dynamic drive mode, tinted windows, alloy rims and much more. With only 71,762 km. Call today to see this SUV in person. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2021 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Digital clock
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
3RD ROW SEATING
Cup Holder
All Equipped
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2020 Mercedes-Benz C...
 23,238 KM
$75,888 + tax & lic
2014 Chrysler 200 LI...
 107,557 KM
$12,888 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SE ...
 70,115 KM
$22,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

Call Dealer

905-877-XXXX

(click to show)

905-877-7818

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory