$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
855-795-6668
2018 Chevrolet Trax
Fwd Lt
Location
10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
125,263KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8943280
- Stock #: 18-76788T
- VIN: 3GNCJLSB8JL376788
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 125,263 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
