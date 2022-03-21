Menu
2018 Chevrolet Trax

125,263 KM

Details Features

2018 Chevrolet Trax

Fwd Lt

Fwd Lt

125,263KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8943280
  • Stock #: 18-76788T
  • VIN: 3GNCJLSB8JL376788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 125,263 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoPark Georgetown

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

