Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Escape

164,379 KM

Details Description Features

$19,887

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,887

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

855-795-6668

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SEL - 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SEL - 4WD

Location

The Humberview Group

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

855-795-6668

  1. 9158809
  2. 9158809
  3. 9158809
  4. 9158809
  5. 9158809
  6. 9158809
  7. 9158809
  8. 9158809
  9. 9158809
  10. 9158809
  11. 9158809
  12. 9158809
  13. 9158809
  14. 9158809
  15. 9158809
  16. 9158809
  17. 9158809
  18. 9158809
Contact Seller

$19,887

+ taxes & licensing

164,379KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9158809
  • Stock #: 18-14436T
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H90JUC14436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 164,379 KM

Vehicle Description

Adventure isn’t only found “out there”. Sometimes, it’s right around the corner, waiting to be discovered. Now you can with this 2018 Ford Escape, where life isn’t reserved for the weekend anymore. Completed in a Magnetic exterior with Silver roof rails, and dual exhaust tips that complement the Black leather interior, balanced on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a fuel rewarding 2.0L four (4) cylinder Ecoboost engine that is paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission layered with Ford's Four-Wheel Drive system (4WD). Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a backup camera, heated front seats, dual cliamte control, steering wheel-mounted controls, auto start-stop, power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors, Bluetooth, CD player, AM/FM radio, power driver seat with power lumbar support and so much more. Hurry in and experience this 2018 Ford Escape for yourself! To book a test drive, call 1-877-564-9109, or visit AutoPark Georgetown, at 10 Todd Rd. Georgetown, ON. AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. www.autopark.ca. The four pillars of AutoPark are:1) One of Ontario’s largest used car dealer networks2) Low no haggle Pricing,3) 7 day exchange policy,4) No charge job loss protection.AutoPark Georgetown serves Georgetown, Acton, Milton, and the Halton Hills region. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Carfax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! The Humberview Group, 20 stores, 17 brands, 5000 vehicles, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends. [Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 58,493 KM
$36,986 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 47,231 KM
$33,905 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 45,757 KM
$25,427 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Georgetown

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

Call Dealer

855-795-XXXX

(click to show)

855-795-6668

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory