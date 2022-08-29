$19,887+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-795-6668
2018 Ford Escape
SEL - 4WD
Location
The Humberview Group
10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7
855-795-6668
$19,887
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9158809
- Stock #: 18-14436T
- VIN: 1FMCU9H90JUC14436
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 164,379 KM
Vehicle Description
Adventure isn’t only found “out there”. Sometimes, it’s right around the corner, waiting to be discovered. Now you can with this 2018 Ford Escape, where life isn’t reserved for the weekend anymore. Completed in a Magnetic exterior with Silver roof rails, and dual exhaust tips that complement the Black leather interior, balanced on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a fuel rewarding 2.0L four (4) cylinder Ecoboost engine that is paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission layered with Ford's Four-Wheel Drive system (4WD). Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a backup camera, heated front seats, dual cliamte control, steering wheel-mounted controls, auto start-stop, power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors, Bluetooth, CD player, AM/FM radio, power driver seat with power lumbar support and so much more. Hurry in and experience this 2018 Ford Escape for yourself! To book a test drive, call 1-877-564-9109, or visit AutoPark Georgetown, at 10 Todd Rd. Georgetown, ON. AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. www.autopark.ca. The four pillars of AutoPark are:1) One of Ontario’s largest used car dealer networks2) Low no haggle Pricing,3) 7 day exchange policy,4) No charge job loss protection.AutoPark Georgetown serves Georgetown, Acton, Milton, and the Halton Hills region. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Carfax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! The Humberview Group, 20 stores, 17 brands, 5000 vehicles, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends. [Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].
Vehicle Features
