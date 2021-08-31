Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Explorer

49,891 KM

Details Description Features

$37,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Explorer

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT | 6 PASS | PANO ROOF | 49K | NAV | HTD SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT | 6 PASS | PANO ROOF | 49K | NAV | HTD SEATS

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

  1. 8030728
  2. 8030728
  3. 8030728
  4. 8030728
  5. 8030728
  6. 8030728
  7. 8030728
  8. 8030728
  9. 8030728
  10. 8030728
  11. 8030728
  12. 8030728
  13. 8030728
  14. 8030728
  15. 8030728
  16. 8030728
  17. 8030728
  18. 8030728
  19. 8030728
  20. 8030728
  21. 8030728
  22. 8030728
  23. 8030728
  24. 8030728
  25. 8030728
  26. 8030728
  27. 8030728
  28. 8030728
  29. 8030728
  30. 8030728
  31. 8030728
  32. 8030728
  33. 8030728
  34. 8030728
  35. 8030728
  36. 8030728
  37. 8030728
  38. 8030728
  39. 8030728
  40. 8030728
  41. 8030728
Contact Seller

$37,950

+ taxes & licensing

49,891KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8030728
  • Stock #: P14883
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D80JGA86140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P14883
  • Mileage 49,891 KM

Vehicle Description

This solid and feature packed 2018 Ford Explorer XLT just landed! Powered by Ford's great 2.3 L 4 cylinder Ecoboost engine, pushing power towards a great 4WD system via a 6 speed automatic transmission. This great Explorer is looking sharp in black, with 3 rows of leather interior that seats 6, heated front seats, powered driver seat, panoramic sunroof, navigation, back up camera and sensors, Bluetooth, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start, dual climate control, rear climate control, USB and AUX input, folding 3rd row, power windows, locks and mirrors, dynamic drive modes, tinted windows, alloy rims and much more! If you've been looking for a solid SUV you can rely on, one that will keep you happy and comfortable for years, with only 49,891 km. Call today to book your test drive. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2021 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Navigation System
Digital clock
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2017 MINI Cooper CON...
 26,729 KM
$34,888 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Tigu...
 19,882 KM
$24,888 + tax & lic
2018 Lincoln MKC AWD...
 46,876 KM
$35,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

Call Dealer

905-877-XXXX

(click to show)

905-877-7818

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory