2018 Ford F-150

XLT | 5.0L V8 | 4X4 |10 SPEED |TINTS |CLEAN CARFAX

2018 Ford F-150

XLT | 5.0L V8 | 4X4 |10 SPEED |TINTS |CLEAN CARFAX

Car Nation Canada

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

905-877-7818

$27,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 77,774KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4624257
  Stock #: P13101
  VIN: 1FTEW1EBXJFA11350
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Cream
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
A great truck with a lot to offer- take a look at this gorgeous grey with brown tones 2018 Ford F-150 XLT! Powered by the great 5.0L V8 pushing power towards the 4x4 through an automatic transmission. This solid F150 Supercrew XLT has ONLY 77k KM and can comfortably seat 6, has media connectivity, powered windows, locks, mirrors, back up camera, bed liner, and more! Call now to book your test drive and save $200 with our booking bonus!


Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • tinted windows
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Digital clock
Seating
  • Reclining Seats
Additional Features
  • Crew Cab
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

