2018 GMC Acadia

ALL WHEEL DRIVE | CAPTAINS | BACK UP CAMERA |

Location

Car Nation Canada

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

905-877-7818

$30,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,645KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4581333
  • Stock #: DR651
  • VIN: 1GKKNSLSXJZ169902
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Kia Canada is pleased to announce our new Certified Pre-Owned&trade; Vehicle Program. We've always made high-quality vehicles that are fun to drive and own. Now you can purchase or lease a pre-owned Kia vehicle knowing that it's been inspected, serviced and backed with a nation-wide warranty. Every one of our vehicles must pass our most stringent multi-point inspections and meet our Certified Pre-Owned standards before you get behind the wheel. That means that every certified pre-owned Kia comes standard with safety and reliability.

A phenomenal SUV from a brand you can trust, this is our 2018 GMC Acadia SLE. Powered by a great 3.6L V6 pushing power out towards the fantastic all wheel drive system and driven by an automatic transmission. This great SUV packs some features such as 3 comfortable cloth rows of seating, back up camera, powered windows, locks, mirrors, rear climate control, great cargo space, USB and AUX input and MUCH MORE! Call in now to book your test drive and save $200 with our booking bonus!


Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2018 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2018 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience.



Book Your Appointment Today & receive a $200 RSVP BONUS! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google.



Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.


Dealership Open Sunday for your shopping convenience.


CAR PROOF Report available to view with every vehicle!


Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!


FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now!


LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS.




A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Georgetown, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, Milton, Mississauga, Oakville, St. Catharines, Toronto, Waterloo & Woodbridge! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Additional Features
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

