2018 GMC Terrain
SLE AWD | CLN CRFX | PANO ROOF | NAV | LTHR |
Location
Car Nation Canada
15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3
$27,950
- Listing ID: 8359782
- Stock #: P15097
- VIN: 3GKALUEU6JL234084
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,742 KM
Vehicle Description
FEATURES: INTERIOR: Panoramic Sunroof Cloth Seats Tilt & Telescopic Steering Variable Intermittent Wipers Child Safety Locks Power Locks Power Windows Power Mirrors Dual Air Bags EXTERIOR & MECHANICAL: Trailer Hitch Alloy Wheels Roof Rails LED Headlights Fog Lights Spare Tire Power Steering Traction Control (TCS) Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Anti-Lock Braking System Tinted Windows ENTERTAINMENT: Bluetooth Connectivity Apple Carplay Android Auto Voice Command Satellite Radio USB Port MP3 Jack (AUX) AM/FM TECH: Navigation Power Liftgate Power Seats Heated Seats Backup Camera Keyless Entry Heated Side Mirrors Auto Climate Control Push Button Start Blind Spot Monitoring Lane Keep Assist Lane Departure Alert Cross Traffic Alert Air Conditioning Drive Mode Select Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cruise Control Side Air Bags p> Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family first mentality are the core fundamentals at our dealership. As such we've been awarded by DealerRater, not only the 2022 Kia Ontario Dealer of the year Award but the 2022 Consumer Satisfaction Award. We continue to strive towards the quality of service that awarded us the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year, as well as receiving DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 pre-owned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence from a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater and Google. Vehicle Features
