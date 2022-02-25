Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Terrain

133,742 KM

Details Description Features

$27,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Terrain

2018 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD | CLN CRFX | PANO ROOF | NAV | LTHR |

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD | CLN CRFX | PANO ROOF | NAV | LTHR |

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

  1. 8359782
  2. 8359782
  3. 8359782
  4. 8359782
  5. 8359782
  6. 8359782
  7. 8359782
  8. 8359782
  9. 8359782
  10. 8359782
  11. 8359782
  12. 8359782
  13. 8359782
  14. 8359782
  15. 8359782
  16. 8359782
  17. 8359782
  18. 8359782
  19. 8359782
  20. 8359782
  21. 8359782
  22. 8359782
  23. 8359782
  24. 8359782
  25. 8359782
  26. 8359782
  27. 8359782
  28. 8359782
  29. 8359782
  30. 8359782
  31. 8359782
  32. 8359782
  33. 8359782
  34. 8359782
  35. 8359782
  36. 8359782
  37. 8359782
  38. 8359782
Contact Seller

$27,950

+ taxes & licensing

133,742KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8359782
  • Stock #: P15097
  • VIN: 3GKALUEU6JL234084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P15097
  • Mileage 133,742 KM

Vehicle Description

FEATURES: INTERIOR: Panoramic Sunroof Cloth Seats Tilt & Telescopic Steering Variable Intermittent Wipers Child Safety Locks Power Locks Power Windows Power Mirrors Dual Air Bags EXTERIOR & MECHANICAL: Trailer Hitch Alloy Wheels Roof Rails LED Headlights Fog Lights Spare Tire Power Steering Traction Control (TCS) Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Anti-Lock Braking System Tinted Windows ENTERTAINMENT: Bluetooth Connectivity Apple Carplay Android Auto Voice Command Satellite Radio USB Port MP3 Jack (AUX) AM/FM TECH: Navigation Power Liftgate Power Seats Heated Seats Backup Camera Keyless Entry Heated Side Mirrors Auto Climate Control Push Button Start Blind Spot Monitoring Lane Keep Assist Lane Departure Alert Cross Traffic Alert Air Conditioning Drive Mode Select Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cruise Control Side Air Bags p> Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family first mentality are the core fundamentals at our dealership. As such we've been awarded by DealerRater, not only the 2022 Kia Ontario Dealer of the year Award but the 2022 Consumer Satisfaction Award. We continue to strive towards the quality of service that awarded us the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year, as well as receiving DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 pre-owned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence from a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater and Google. Our Dealership is Open Online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of the community of Georgetown, where we've been treating you like family since 2003. Located close to the cities of Brampton, Burlington, Caledon, Dundas, Etobicoke, Milton, Mississauga, Oakville and Toronto! We specialize in Kia's and all Used Cars, Minivans, Trucks, SUVs and more. With over 300 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Tesla, Volkswagen, Volvo and more to choose from! Visit Georgetown Kia's website for info on vehicles, financing and any other questions you may have. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family first mentality are the core fundamentals at our dealership. As such we've been awarded by DealerRater, not only the 2022 Kia Ontario Dealer of the year Award but the 2022 Consumer Satisfaction Award. We continue to strive towards the quality of service that awarded us the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year, as well as receiving DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 pre-owned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence from a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater and Google. Our Dealership is Open Online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of the community of Georgetown, where we've been treating you like family since 2003. Located close to the cities of Brampton, Burlington, Caledon, Dundas, Etobicoke, Milton, Mississauga, Oakville and Toronto! We specialize in Kia's and all Used Cars, Minivans, Trucks, SUVs and more. With over 300 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Tesla, Volkswagen, Volvo and more to choose from! Visit Georgetown Kia's website for info on vehicles, financing and any other questions you may have.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Navigation System
Digital clock
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2019 Lexus RX RX350 ...
 26,146 KM
$45,888 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 6,160 KM
$54,888 + tax & lic
2013 Lexus RX 350 AW...
 61,458 KM
$31,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

Call Dealer

905-877-XXXX

(click to show)

905-877-7818

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory