$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
855-795-6668
2018 Honda CR-V
EX-L AWD
Location
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
89,150KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10103952
- Stock #: 18-29403T
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 89,150 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
