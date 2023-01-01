2018 Honda CR-V

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 9 , 1 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10103952

10103952 Stock #: 18-29403T

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 89,150 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.