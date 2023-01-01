Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

89,150 KM

Details Features

EX-L AWD

EX-L AWD

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

89,150KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10103952
  • Stock #: 18-29403T

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 89,150 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

