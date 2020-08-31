Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Elantra

25,402 KM

Details Description Features

$17,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GT GT | CLEAN CARFAX | B/U CAM | HTD STS | 25,402 KM

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GT GT | CLEAN CARFAX | B/U CAM | HTD STS | 25,402 KM

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

  1. 5726577
  2. 5726577
  3. 5726577
  4. 5726577
  5. 5726577
  6. 5726577
  7. 5726577
  8. 5726577
  9. 5726577
  10. 5726577
  11. 5726577
  12. 5726577
  13. 5726577
  14. 5726577
  15. 5726577
  16. 5726577
  17. 5726577
  18. 5726577
  19. 5726577
  20. 5726577
  21. 5726577
  22. 5726577
  23. 5726577
  24. 5726577
  25. 5726577
  26. 5726577
  27. 5726577
  28. 5726577
  29. 5726577
  30. 5726577
  31. 5726577
  32. 5726577
  33. 5726577
  34. 5726577
  35. 5726577
  36. 5726577
  37. 5726577
Contact Seller

$17,950

+ taxes & licensing

25,402KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5726577
  • Stock #: P13679
  • VIN: KMHH35LE4JU006582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Space Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P13679
  • Mileage 25,402 KM

Vehicle Description

Georgetown Kia' s ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction., stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2020 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2020 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory!! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Front Wheel Drive
Panoramic Sunroof
Backup Sensor
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2017 Alfa Romeo Giul...
 66,419 KM
$31,888 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GT...
 65,475 KM
$15,888 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Golf...
 87,254 KM
$30,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

Call Dealer

905-877-XXXX

(click to show)

905-877-7818

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory