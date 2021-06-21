+ taxes & licensing
Arrive in style with this 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited that has just landed in our pre-owned inventory. Perfect for anyone seeking an SUV that packs all the right options, equipment, comfort and the ability to seat up to 7 passengers, we know this beauty won’t be here for long. Finished in a Regal Red Pearl exterior and complimented by a Black Leather interior, what a stunning color combination. Under the hood, you will discover a 3.3L V6 engine that is paired to a six(6) speed automatic transmission and an All-Wheel Drive system. Stepping inside, this Santa Fe XL comes fully equipped with air conditioning, dual zone climate control, front and rear heated seats, rear passenger sunshade, rear view camera, navigation, panoramic sunroof, power windows, power lock, power adjustable and memory seat, Infinity Audio system, leather wrapped and heated steering wheel, steering wheel mounted controls and much more. We’d love for you to come in and experience this 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited for yourself!
