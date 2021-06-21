Menu
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

61,521 KM

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

905-702-2820

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL AWD Limited 7 Passenger NAV|BACKUP CAM|PANO ROOF|LEATHER|INFINITY AUDIO|7

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL AWD Limited 7 Passenger NAV|BACKUP CAM|PANO ROOF|LEATHER|INFINITY AUDIO|7

The Humberview Group

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

905-702-2820

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

61,521KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7404773
  Stock #: 18-82072T
  VIN: KM8SNDHF6JU282072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 18-82072T
  • Mileage 61,521 KM

Vehicle Description

Arrive in style with this 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited that has just landed in our pre-owned inventory. Perfect for anyone seeking an SUV that packs all the right options, equipment, comfort and the ability to seat up to 7 passengers, we know this beauty won’t be here for long. Finished in a Regal Red Pearl exterior and complimented by a Black Leather interior, what a stunning color combination. Under the hood, you will discover a 3.3L V6 engine that is paired to a six(6) speed automatic transmission and an All-Wheel Drive system. Stepping inside, this Santa Fe XL comes fully equipped with air conditioning, dual zone climate control, front and rear heated seats, rear passenger sunshade, rear view camera, navigation, panoramic sunroof, power windows, power lock, power adjustable and memory seat, Infinity Audio system, leather wrapped and heated steering wheel, steering wheel mounted controls and much more. We’d love for you to come in and experience this 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited for yourself!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
Navigation System
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Georgetown

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

