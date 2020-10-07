Menu
2018 Jaguar XF

62,360 KM

Details Description Features

$29,950

+ tax & licensing
$29,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

2018 Jaguar XF

2018 Jaguar XF

PRESTIGE | DIESEL | CLEAN CARFAX | NAV | ROOF |62K

2018 Jaguar XF

PRESTIGE | DIESEL | CLEAN CARFAX | NAV | ROOF |62K

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

$29,950

+ taxes & licensing

62,360KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6081585
  Stock #: P13890
  VIN: SAJBK4FN7JCY55275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P13890
  • Mileage 62,360 KM

Vehicle Description

Just in on the lot! This beautiful accident free 2018 Jaguar XF. Powered by an Ingenium 2.0 L 4 cylinder turbodiesel, power is rated at 180 hp, torque at 318 lb-ft mated to a ZF eight-speed automatic paired to the all-wheel drive system, power steering is electric and some of its suspension components is shared with the F-Type sports car, making it a fun all-round drive. Features include 18-inch wheels, rotary shift knob and air vents that swing open upon ignition, InControl infotainment system which uses an 8.0-inch touchscreen display; Jaguar also offers full connectivity through a factory-installed internet connection, opt for it, and the connectivity will allow you to remote-start, lock and unlock, heat or ventilate the front seats, and check up on the vehicle's state from a mobile phone. InControl does support certain smartphone apps. Includes navigation, back up camera, plush leather interior, alloy wheels and much more. With only 62,360 km. Call ahead to book your test drive today Georgetown Kia' s ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction., stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2020 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2020 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory!! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Analog Gauges

Back to Top

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

