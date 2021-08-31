2018 Kia Rio

$15,950 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 1 6 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7918620

7918620 Stock #: RO21022A

RO21022A VIN: 3KPA25AB0JE155684

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Aurora Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # RO21022A

Mileage 62,160 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Heated Steering Wheel Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.