2018 Kia Sorento
2.4L LX LX 2.4L FWD
167,256KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8357172
- Stock #: 18-45914AR
- VIN: 5XYPG4A38JG345914
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Description
Cloth - Black, Titanium (MET)
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual
