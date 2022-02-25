Menu
2018 Kia Sorento

167,256 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

855-795-6668

2018 Kia Sorento

2018 Kia Sorento

2.4L LX LX 2.4L FWD

2018 Kia Sorento

2.4L LX LX 2.4L FWD

Location

The Humberview Group

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

855-795-6668

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

167,256KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8357172
  • Stock #: 18-45914AR
  • VIN: 5XYPG4A38JG345914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 18-45914AR
  • Mileage 167,256 KM

Vehicle Description

Cloth - Black, Titanium (MET)

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Georgetown

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

855-795-XXXX

855-795-6668

