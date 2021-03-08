Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Soul

56,456 KM

Details Description Features

$16,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Soul

2018 Kia Soul

EX PREM | 1 OWNR | CLN CRFX| LTHR | PANO ROOF | BT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Soul

EX PREM | 1 OWNR | CLN CRFX| LTHR | PANO ROOF | BT

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

  1. 6681404
  2. 6681404
  3. 6681404
  4. 6681404
  5. 6681404
  6. 6681404
  7. 6681404
  8. 6681404
  9. 6681404
  10. 6681404
  11. 6681404
  12. 6681404
  13. 6681404
  14. 6681404
  15. 6681404
  16. 6681404
  17. 6681404
  18. 6681404
  19. 6681404
  20. 6681404
  21. 6681404
  22. 6681404
  23. 6681404
  24. 6681404
  25. 6681404
  26. 6681404
  27. 6681404
  28. 6681404
  29. 6681404
  30. 6681404
  31. 6681404
  32. 6681404
  33. 6681404
  34. 6681404
  35. 6681404
  36. 6681404
  37. 6681404
Contact Seller
Kia Certified Pre-Owned

Kia Certified Pre-Owned

Kia Canada is pleased to announce our new Certified Pre-Owned&trade; Vehicle Program. We've always made high-quality vehicles that are fun to drive and own. Now you can purchase or lease a pre-owned Kia vehicle knowing that it's been inspected, serviced and backed with a nation-wide warranty. Every one of our vehicles must pass our most stringent multi-point inspections and meet our Certified Pre-Owned standards before you get behind the wheel. That means that every certified pre-owned Kia comes standard with safety and reliability.

$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

56,456KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6681404
  • Stock #: ST21029A
  • VIN: KNDJP3A56J7607816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ST21029A
  • Mileage 56,456 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this newly added, one owner, accident free 2018 Kia Soul EX Premium. Powered by a 2.0 L 4 cylinder engine, putting power to the front wheels via a 6 speed automatic transmission. Comes with features like a plush leather interior, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, powered driver seat, panoramic sunroof, back up camera and sensors, Bluetooth, steering wheel audio controls, push button start, colour changing interior lights, blind spot monitoring, UVO connect, AUX and USB ports, cruise control, multiple drive modes, alloy rims and much more. With only 56,456 km. Call to book your appointment Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2020 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2020 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory!! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Front Wheel Drive
Panoramic Sunroof
Backup Sensor
Rear View Camera
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2018 Kia Soul EX PRE...
 56,456 KM
$16,950 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Journey C...
 71,856 KM
$15,950 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sportage SX...
 131,821 KM
$16,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

Call Dealer

905-877-XXXX

(click to show)

905-877-7818

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory