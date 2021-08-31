2018 Land Rover Evoque

$40,950 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 8 0 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8030719

8030719 Stock #: P14878

P14878 VIN: SALVP2RX9JH298539

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 52,808 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Odometer Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

