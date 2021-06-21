Menu
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

62,533 KM

Details Description Features

$62,950

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

R-Dynamic HSE | LTHR | NAV | PANO ROOF | 62 K |

Location

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

62,533KM
Used
  • Stock #: P14560
  • VIN: SALYM2RV3JA711178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Check out this newly added, beautiful grey, luxurious 2018 Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE. Powered by a 3.0 L V6 supercharged engine, putting power to the 4x4 drive train via an 8 speed automatic transmission. This SUV is loaded with features such as the plush blue leather interior, Velar debuts Land Rover's InControl TouchPro Duo dual-screen infotainment system, which puts one 10-inch touch-sensitive display in the dash for navigation and media functions and a second in the console that's used for the terrain response system and climate controls, panoramic sunroof, heated and cooled front seats, massaging front seats, heated rear seats, memory drivers seat, heated steering wheel, push button start, power liftgate, adaptive cruise control, terrain response system that allows the driver to tailor the drivetrain's performance to a variety of road and weather condition, air suspension allows a 46-mm bump in ride height for off-road situations, 2,500-kg tow rating, an advanced tow assist function lets the driver "steer" using the infotainment controller while the car worries about carrying out whatever steering inputs are needed to put the trailer where it needs to go, blind spot monitor, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, cross traffic alert, heads up display, tinted windows, alloy rims and so much more. With only 62,533 km. Call to book a test drive today as this luxurious SUV won't last long. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2021 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Analog Gauges
Lane Departure Warning
Collision Avoidance System

