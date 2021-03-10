2018 Lincoln MKC

$28,950 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 4 6 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6720392

6720392 Stock #: P14183

P14183 VIN: 5LMCJ2D94JUL23663

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P14183

Mileage 42,467 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Panoramic Sunroof Additional Features Backup Sensor Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.