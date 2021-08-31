Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

71,970 KM

Details Description Features

$21,950

+ tax & licensing
$21,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GT | CLN CRFX | NAV | SUNROOF | HUD | 71K | BU CAM

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GT | CLN CRFX | NAV | SUNROOF | HUD | 71K | BU CAM

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

$21,950

+ taxes & licensing

71,970KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7918638
  • Stock #: P14799
  • VIN: JM1BN1W3XJ1158620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P14799
  • Mileage 71,970 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this newly added, accident free 2018 Mazda 3 GT. Powered by a 2.5 L 4 cylinder engine, putting power to the front wheels via a 6 speed automatic transmission. Comes with features like a plush leather interior, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, power sunroof, navigation, back up camera, Bluetooth, adaptive cruise control, steering wheel paddle shift, push button start, dual climate control, lane departure warning, heads up display, dynamic drive modes, Bose sound system, USB and AUX ports, power windows, locks and mirrors, alloy rims and more. With 71,970 km. Call today to book your appointment. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2021 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Analog Gauges

