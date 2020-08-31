Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

24,775 KM

Details Description Features

$26,450

+ tax & licensing
$26,450

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

TOURER | CLEAN CARFAX | NAV | PANO ROOF | 24,775KM

2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

TOURER | CLEAN CARFAX | NAV | PANO ROOF | 24,775KM

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

$26,450

+ taxes & licensing

24,775KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5732961
  • Stock #: P13647
  • VIN: WDDMH4GBXJJ480087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P13647
  • Mileage 24,775 KM

Vehicle Description

Georgetown Kia' s ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction., stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2020 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2020 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory!! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Panoramic Sunroof
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

