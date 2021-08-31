2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

$53,950 + taxes & licensing 3 6 , 7 0 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7763934

7763934 Stock #: P14719

P14719 VIN: 4JGDA5GB7JB060636

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 36,707 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Heated Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Mechanical All Wheel Drive Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control Cup Holder Windows Panoramic Sunroof Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.