2018 Nissan Murano

74,380 KM

Details Description

$24,950

+ tax & licensing
$24,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

2018 Nissan Murano

2018 Nissan Murano

SV| AWD| NAVI | BU CAM| ROOF| HTD SEATS & STEERING

2018 Nissan Murano

SV| AWD| NAVI | BU CAM| ROOF| HTD SEATS & STEERING

Location

Car Nation Canada

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

905-877-7818

  • Listing ID: 5390702
  • Stock #: DR691
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH4JN117859

$24,950

+ taxes & licensing

74,380KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DR691
  • Mileage 74,380 KM

Vehicle Description

Well equipped, incredibly maintained - this is our 2018 Nissan Murano SV AWD. Powered by a 3.5L V6 pushing power towards the AWD through a CVT transmission. This Murano is great, loaded with features such as powered heated seats, heated steering, navigation, panoramic sunroof, back up camera, auto-lift tailgate, keyless entry with push-button start, USB and AUX input and much much more! This great SUV is certified, and loaded with features- do not miss out. Call now to book your test drive. Former Daily Rental. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2020 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2020 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. 