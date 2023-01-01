Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Versa

102,915 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-618-3691

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Versa

2018 Nissan Versa

Note 1.6 SV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Versa

Note 1.6 SV

Location

The Humberview Group

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

877-618-3691

  1. 10060494
  2. 10060494
  3. 10060494
  4. 10060494
  5. 10060494
  6. 10060494
  7. 10060494
  8. 10060494
  9. 10060494
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
102,915KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10060494
  • Stock #: 18-66964T

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 18-66964T
  • Mileage 102,915 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Chevrolet Cruze...
 91,347 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Camry SE
 3,831 KM
$37,488 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Camry SE...
 58,347 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Georgetown Toyota

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

Call Dealer

877-618-XXXX

(click to show)

877-618-3691

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory