2018 Toyota C-HR

78,897 KM

Details Description Features

$23,950

+ tax & licensing
$23,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

2018 Toyota C-HR

2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE | 1 OWNR | BU CAM | 78K | LANE DEP | HTD SEATS

2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE | 1 OWNR | BU CAM | 78K | LANE DEP | HTD SEATS

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

$23,950

+ taxes & licensing

78,897KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7986759
  • Stock #: P14858
  • VIN: NMTKHMBX7JR054850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P14858
  • Mileage 78,897 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this newly added, one owner 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE. Powered by a 2.0 L 4 cylinder engine, putting power to the front wheels via a CVT transmission. Comes with features like a comfortable cloth interior, heated front seats, rearview back up camera, Bluetooth, cruise control, dual climate control, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, push button start, AUX and USB ports, power windows, locks and mirrors, alloy rims and much more. With 78,897 km.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Digital clock
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

