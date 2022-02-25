$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
877-618-3691
2018 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
The Humberview Group
312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5
877-618-3691
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8384364
- Stock #: 18-99625GT
- VIN: 2T1BURHE4JC099625
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 18-99625GT
- Mileage 76,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Be prepared to tackle the road with breeze like never before, this 2018 Toyota Corolla is just the right vehicle that will let every drive be memorable. Finished in a Galactic Aqua Mica exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 16-inch alloy wheels. Underneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.8L four (4) cylinder engine that is paired to a continuously variable transmission. Step into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors, heated steering wheel, auto wipers, steering wheel-mounted controls, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, heated front seats, dual climate control, backup camera, sunroof, Bluetooth and so much more. We'd love for you to come in and experience this 2018 Toyota Corolla for yourself! Georgetown Toyota - Proud member of the Humberview Group Our sales staff are extremely helpful and knowledgeable and we will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Ask us about our current financing rate % and options. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.