2018 Toyota Corolla

76,500 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-618-3691

2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE

The Humberview Group

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

877-618-3691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

76,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8384364
  Stock #: 18-99625GT
  VIN: 2T1BURHE4JC099625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 18-99625GT
  • Mileage 76,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Be prepared to tackle the road with breeze like never before, this 2018 Toyota Corolla is just the right vehicle that will let every drive be memorable. Finished in a Galactic Aqua Mica exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 16-inch alloy wheels. Underneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.8L four (4) cylinder engine that is paired to a continuously variable transmission. Step into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors, heated steering wheel, auto wipers, steering wheel-mounted controls, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, heated front seats, dual climate control, backup camera, sunroof, Bluetooth and so much more. We'd love for you to come in and experience this 2018 Toyota Corolla for yourself! Georgetown Toyota - Proud member of the Humberview Group Our sales staff are extremely helpful and knowledgeable and we will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Ask us about our current financing rate % and options. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Georgetown Toyota

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

877-618-XXXX

877-618-3691

