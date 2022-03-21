Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

64,226 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-618-3691

LE

LE

Location

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

64,226KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8659636
  • Stock #: 18-79627GP
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE7JC079627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,226 KM

Vehicle Description

Standard Package

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Georgetown Toyota

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

