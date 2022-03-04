Menu
2018 Toyota Highlander

47,246 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-618-3691

2018 Toyota Highlander

2018 Toyota Highlander

XLE

2018 Toyota Highlander

XLE

The Humberview Group

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

877-618-3691

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

47,246KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8529095
  Stock #: 18-06280GT
  VIN: 5TDJZRFHXJS906280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 18-06280GT
  • Mileage 47,246 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Georgetown Toyota

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

