The Humberview Group
877-618-3691
2018 Toyota Highlander
XLE
Location
312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
47,246KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8529095
- Stock #: 18-06280GT
- VIN: 5TDJZRFHXJS906280
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic
