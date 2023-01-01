2018 Toyota RAV4

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 5 , 1 8 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10066230

10066230 Stock #: 18-99752GT

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 18-99752GT

Mileage 95,188 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.