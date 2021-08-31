2018 Toyota RAV4

$21,950 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 4 9 1 K M Used Get Financing

VIN: 2T3ZFREV4JW461147

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 74,491 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Comfort Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Analog Gauges Lane Departure Warning

