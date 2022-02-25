Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

41,122 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-618-3691

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE

The Humberview Group

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

877-618-3691

  1. 8414829
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

41,122KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8414829
  • Stock #: 18-57706GL
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV4JW757706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 18-57706GL
  • Mileage 41,122 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Georgetown Toyota

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

877-618-3691

