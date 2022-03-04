Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

83,435 KM

$CALL

The Humberview Group

877-618-3691

LE

LE

Location

The Humberview Group

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

877-618-3691

83,435KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 18-83314GP
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV8JW483314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 83,435 KM

Vehicle Description

Standard Package

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

