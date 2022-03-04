$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4
LE
312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5
83,435KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8540342
- Stock #: 18-83314GP
- VIN: 2T3ZFREV8JW483314
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 83,435 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard Package
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5