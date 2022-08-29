Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

38,640 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-618-3691

LE

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

38,640KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9279757
  • Stock #: 18-37154GP
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV6JW837154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 18-37154GP
  • Mileage 38,640 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Email The Humberview Group

Georgetown Toyota

