$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-618-3691
2018 Toyota Sequoia
2018 Toyota Sequoia
Platinum 5.7L V8
Location
The Humberview Group
312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5
877-618-3691
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
70,036KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10066227
- Stock #: 18-65036GT
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 18-65036GT
- Mileage 70,036 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Georgetown Toyota
312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5