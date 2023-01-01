Menu
2018 Toyota Sequoia

70,036 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-618-3691

2018 Toyota Sequoia

2018 Toyota Sequoia

Platinum 5.7L V8

2018 Toyota Sequoia

Platinum 5.7L V8

Location

The Humberview Group

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

877-618-3691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

70,036KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10066227
  • Stock #: 18-65036GT

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 18-65036GT
  • Mileage 70,036 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Georgetown Toyota

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

