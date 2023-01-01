Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Sienna

85,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-618-3691

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Sienna

2018 Toyota Sienna

SE 8-Passenger

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Sienna

SE 8-Passenger

Location

The Humberview Group

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

877-618-3691

  1. 10082847
  2. 10082847
  3. 10082847
  4. 10082847
  5. 10082847
  6. 10082847
  7. 10082847
  8. 10082847
  9. 10082847
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
85,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10082847
  • Stock #: 18-64402GL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2018 Toyota Sienna S...
 85,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Buick Encore Pr...
 47,475 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Golf...
 66,935 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Georgetown Toyota

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

Call Dealer

877-618-XXXX

(click to show)

877-618-3691

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory