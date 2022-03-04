Menu
2018 Toyota Yaris

3,990 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-618-3691

2018 Toyota Yaris

2018 Toyota Yaris

SE

2018 Toyota Yaris

SE

Location

The Humberview Group

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

877-618-3691

  1. 8619587
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

3,990KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8619587
  • Stock #: 18-97348GL
  • VIN: VNKKTUD38JA097348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 18-97348GL
  • Mileage 3,990 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Georgetown Toyota

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

877-618-3691

