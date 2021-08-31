2019 Audi Q3

$45,950 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 4 3 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7986771

7986771 Stock #: P14862

P14862 VIN: WA1FECF39K1062390

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tango Red Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P14862

Mileage 42,439 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Navigation System Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control Cup Holder Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features Backup Sensor Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.