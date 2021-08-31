Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Audi Q3

42,439 KM

Details Description Features

$45,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

Contact Seller
2019 Audi Q3

2019 Audi Q3

TECHNIK S-LINE | CLN CRFX | PANO ROOF | 42K | NAVI

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi Q3

TECHNIK S-LINE | CLN CRFX | PANO ROOF | 42K | NAVI

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

  1. 7986771
  2. 7986771
  3. 7986771
  4. 7986771
  5. 7986771
  6. 7986771
  7. 7986771
  8. 7986771
  9. 7986771
  10. 7986771
  11. 7986771
  12. 7986771
  13. 7986771
  14. 7986771
  15. 7986771
  16. 7986771
  17. 7986771
  18. 7986771
  19. 7986771
  20. 7986771
  21. 7986771
  22. 7986771
  23. 7986771
  24. 7986771
  25. 7986771
  26. 7986771
  27. 7986771
  28. 7986771
  29. 7986771
  30. 7986771
  31. 7986771
  32. 7986771
  33. 7986771
  34. 7986771
  35. 7986771
  36. 7986771
  37. 7986771
  38. 7986771
  39. 7986771
  40. 7986771
Contact Seller

$45,950

+ taxes & licensing

42,439KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7986771
  • Stock #: P14862
  • VIN: WA1FECF39K1062390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tango Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P14862
  • Mileage 42,439 KM

Vehicle Description

In the market for a stunning, luxurious Audi? Our newly added, accident free 2019 Audi Q3 Technik S-Line. Powered by a 2.0 L 4 cylinder turbocharged engine, putting power to all wheels via an 8 speed automatic transmission. Comes loaded with features like a plush leather interior, heated front seats, powered driver seat, navigation, panoramic sunroof, back up and 360 degree camera and sensors, Bluetooth, adaptive cruise control, dual climate control, power lift gate, push button start, steering wheel audio controls, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, automatic parking, S line package adds embroidered front seats, S steering wheel, sports suspension, sports seats, downhill assist, dynamic drive modes, wireless charging station, power windows, locks and mirrors, Tuxmat floor mats, tinted windows, alloy rims and much more. With only 42,439 km. Call today to book your appointment. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2021 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Navigation System
Digital clock
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Dual Climate Control
Backup Sensor
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2014 Ford F-150 FX4 ...
 132,106 KM
$30,950 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Pilot TOU...
 95,747 KM
$34,950 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 120,673 KM
$23,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

Call Dealer

905-877-XXXX

(click to show)

905-877-7818

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory